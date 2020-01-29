'Coronavirus, Insults, Innuendo Make No Difference; Spoke Only To Nitish': Pavan Varma

Expelled JD(U) leader Pavan Varma on Wednesday in Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's show 'The Debate' responded to party leader Alok Kumar's statements calling him and Prashant Kishor, who was also expelled from the party as 'Corporate Brokers' and "CoronvVirus'. Varma said, "I am not associated to any corporate house and frankly I am not here to get into a 'Tu-Tu mai mai' with allegations that may come from members of the JDU."

'...makes no difference to me'

The former General Secretary of the JDU said, "My dialogue was direct with Nitish Kumar as the President of the party with whom I have been associated with very closely for very long. It was on his behest that I joined the party and it is on his instructions I have left the party. So all my communications are with Nitish Kumar. This Coronavirus, allegations, innuendos, insinuations, the use of language which is neither relevant here or there makes no difference to me."

#CoronavirusWho | I am not associated with any corporate house, and I am not here to get into allegations. My dialogue was directly with Nitish Kumar:@PavanK_Varma-Former MP, Rajya Sabhahttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/zcI5RU4d0A — Republic (@republic) January 29, 2020

'I congratulate Mr Nitish Kumar that...'

He added, "All I want to say to you is that I have within the party spoken what I believe is right for the good of the party and for the good of the country. If my views have not been accepted, the party has taken a decision to expel me. I accept that and I congratulate Nitish Kumar that any obstacles which were in his way, in pursuit of his own ambitions have been removed and frankly, if my views do not have value for him and I am still waiting for a response on a letter I wrote to him on ideological clarity, I accept his decision."

'Kishor, Varma acting against party's decision'

A JD(U) statement, issued by the party's chief general secretary KC Tyagi, said that these two (Kishor and Varma) were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline. The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar Chief Minister. Kumar had on Tuesday slammed Kishor over his critical remarks, and said he had inducted him in the party at the prodding of Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah. Kishor had reacted furiously and accused Kumar of lying.

