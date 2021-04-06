'This Election Will Be A Milestone In Kerala's Political History': BJP's Muraleedharan

With polls underway in Kerala, Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Tuesday remarked that this year's assembly elections will create a 'milestone' in the political history of the state saying that the people were going to express their dissatisfaction against both the UDF and the LDF alliances.

While speaking to news agency ANI after casting his vote at the Kottaram polling station Muraleedharan said, "This poll is going to create a sort of milestone in the political history of Kerala. People will express their dissatisfaction and reject both United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front alliances." READ | 'LDF will be out of power': AK Antony confident of Cong-led UDF making comeback in Kerala

Ahead of this year's polls, the BJP vigorously campaigned in the state in hopes to expand its reach over and above the one seat that it had won in the last assembly elections. Further, the saffron party has fielded 'Metroman' E Sreedharan as their CM face who has been credited for transforming public transport in India during his tenure as managing director of Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro between 1995 to 2012.

As of 7 pm, 67.96% voter turnout has been reported in Kerala according to the Election Commission.

Kerala Assembly Elections

Voting commenced in Kerala in a single phase from 7 AM and will end at 6 PM on April 6 with the counting of votes to be held on May 2. About 2.74 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise will decide the fate of 957 candidates in 140 Assembly constituencies across the state which is witnessing a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

