This Happens When You Return To India Once In Few Months: Rijiju To Rahul Over Poverty Stats

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for purportedly giving out different figures on poverty alleviation during UPA rule, saying this happens when one returns to India once in a few months.

Rijiju posted a short video on Twitter in which Rahul, a former Congress president, is purportedly seen giving out different figures on separate occasions on the number of people pulled out of poverty during 10 years of UPA rule.

The Congress leader purportedly gave 14 crore, 15 crore, 23 crore and 27 crore as the number of people pulled out of poverty by the Congress-led UPA during its reign.

"This happens when you come back to India once in a few months from abroad to fulfil part-time politics," Rijiju, the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, said.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of weakening the country by spreading fear and hatred which he said will benefit India's enemies, as the party tried to corner the government over the price rise issue with a massive rally here.

He also said the Congress lifted 27 crore people out of poverty but in the last eight years, PM Modi has "pushed 23 crore" people back into poverty. "The work we did in 10 years they destroyed it in eight years."

