This Is A Completely False: Delhi Minister Atishi On BJP's OSD Claim

BJP in a press conference on Monday claimed that Atishi Marlena, a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cabinet, personally selected the Delhi minor-rape accused Premoday Khakha. Khakha was assigned to Kailash Gahlot in the Women and Child Development department, according to a March 2022 Delhi Government directive, which was made public by BJP's party secretary Bansuri Swaraj during a press conference.

Khaka was relieved of his duties, according to another vital letter dated March 10, 2023. The cop who had been accused of rape was then moved by the new MCD minister and given a new position inside the Atishi Marlena-led department.

(Official letter regarding appointment of Premoday Khaka)

Reacting to this statement by the BJP, Atishi said that the BJP’s complaint is false and the accused has never worked with Atishi.

"It's a shocking incident as this accused was an officer in the Women and Child department. It's worrying as he's being charged with rape against a minor girl. I hope that the Delhi police will do the proceedings fast...As soon as Delhi CM (Arvind Kejriwal) got to know about the incident he (Arvind Kejriwal) gave the orders to the concerned officer to suspend the accused officer," Delhi Minister Atishi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi | This is a completely false thing. He (the accused) has never worked with me as an OSD: Delhi Minister Atishi https://t.co/L9i6CnM6wj pic.twitter.com/w0Hl5qZYLx — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

The BJP asserted that although an FIR was filed on August 13 against the suspects, the AAP-led Delhi Government took no action.

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj during a press conference said, "Why did it take so long to suspend the officer? Why is Atishi so silent? This is woman and child development officer, who is responsible for their safety, that same officer has done such a thing. This officer was appointed with reference. The minister who is responsible for this, kept silent on the matter till it came to light."

WCD officer raped friend’s minor daughter

Premoday Khaka, a senior official in the Woman and Child Development department of Delhi Government is accused of raping the daughter of his friend for several months. The girl is a minor and is currently in class 12 at a school in Delhi.

The accused and his wife have been detained by the Delhi Police on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl said that between 2020 and 2021, the officer sexually assaulted her multiple times, and that his wife then gave her abortion pills to end pregnancy.

According to the authorities, the accused and the victim girl’s family first met three years ago. The accused Khaka resides in North Delhi with his wife and son.

#WATCH | On rape accused Delhi govt official, DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi says "The accused has been detained and we are interrogating him. His statement is being recorded". pic.twitter.com/ZXqYTUDLxF — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

In a conversation with Republic, the DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “I think this is a serious and heinous crime. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police. Why Delhi Police did not make any arrests in 10 days? And now they are not allowing me to meet the victim. This is unfortunate.”

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma while speaking with Republic on Delhi minor rape case said, “It is a horrible case. What is the Delhi Government doing? They are not taking care of their own staff.”