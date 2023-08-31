'This Is A MODANI Issue': Congress On Soros-funded Body's Report Against Adani Group

The Congress has launched a fresh offensive against the BJP-led Centre following accusations against the Adani Group by the George Soros-backed Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). The OCCRP alleged that the Adani Group had invested significant sums in publicly traded group stocks through 'opaque' investment funds based in Mauritius, managed by partners of the promoter family.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh addressed the media, stating, "Explosive revelations by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project show the clearly brazen violations of Indian securities laws by the Adani Group and its close associates are a reminder of how hollow these words have proven. They are a reminder of the lengths and depths to which the PM has gone to protect his corrupt friends. Their misdeeds render India’s regulatory and investigative agencies toothless, reducing them to political tools to intimidate the opposition rather than to investigate wrongdoing."

"From 28th January to 28th March, Congress party asked 100 questions to PM Modi regarding Adani... We have no information that who owns Rs 20,000 crores in Adani's shell companies. Rahul Gandhi spoke on the issues of Adani in Lok Sabha and he was disqualified from Parliament. This is not the Adani issue, this is 'MODANI' issue. The real issue is the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," Jairam Ramesh said. He demanded a Joint Parliament Committee on the matter, despite the matter related to the Adani Group being in the Supreme Court. The Congress leader further stated that Rahul Gandhi will address the media regarding the issue on Thursday (August 31) at 5 pm.

We categorically reject these recycled allegations: Adani Group denies allegations

The Adani Group promptly rejected the allegations in the OCCRP report. In a statement, the company, "We categorically reject these recycled allegations. These news reports appear to be yet another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report. In fact, this was anticipated, as was reported by the media last week."

Adani Group clarified that the allegations stemmed from cases from over a decade ago, which had already been probed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). According to the company, independent authorities had confirmed the absence of over-valuation and had ruled that the transactions adhered to applicable laws. "The matter attained finality in March 2023 when the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India ruled in our favour. Clearly, since there was no over-valuation, there is no relevance or foundation for these allegations on transfer of funds,” Adani Group said in a statement.

Additionally, the Adani Group emphasised that an Expert Committee appointed by the Supreme Court had found no evidence of breaches in Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements or stock price manipulation. The group maintained that the claims made against them lacked a factual foundation.

“We have complete faith in the due process of law and remain confident of the quality of our disclosures and corporate governance standards. In light of these facts, the timing of these news reports is suspicious, mischievous and malicious - and we reject these reports in their entirety,” added Adani Group.