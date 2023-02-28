'This Is Arvind Kejriwal Not Rahul Gandhi': AAP MLA Says Leaders Don't Fear Going To Jail

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj promised to arrange bail for his party members who might get jailed by the central agencies and said that the leaders would not be scared. This comes just moments after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts. Both have been jailed for the case of alleged corruption under the liquor policy and money laundering, respectively.

This is not Rahul Gandhi who will run away: AAP leader

"We want to tell the Prime Minister, that the Aam Aadmi Party will not be scared. This is Arvind Kejriwal, this is not Rahul Gandhi who will get scared and run away," Bharadwaj said.

"Manish Sisodia has been arrested, Satyendra Jain is in jail and more of our netas will be charged. But they are thinking AAP will be finished. AAP will bring one Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal from every street. You take one Arvind Kejriwal and you will find ten more Arvind Kejriwals sitting in the office. AAP is ready to fight the long battle and is determined to fight Narendra Modi ji." Bharadwaj said in his address to the party members.

He even asked if they are ready for making sacrifices and assured that they would face no problem in jail. "Many of our friends are in jail, everyone is happy," he said.

AAP leaders have maintained that both the ministers who resigned are innocent and have been jailed only because of the BJP's political vendetta. Arvind Kejriwal, after Sisodia's arrest by CBI on February 26, said that the former Deputy CM is a 'patriot' and has always tried to serve the country. He is is currently under five days of CBI remand until March 4 and his plea challenging the CBI arrested was rejected by the Supreme Court earlier on February 28. Another AAP MLA Sanjay Singh claimed that both Sisodia and Jain are not guilty and their arrest is just BJP's "nasty politics."

"All the allegations levelled on them are fake and baseless and the work Manish Sisodia did in the education sector and what Satyendar Jain did in the health and power sectors, the people of Delhi are grateful for that," Singh said. He even added that lakhs families in Delhi must be hurt because of the arrest of such a sincere minister that is Sisodia. Speaking about their resignations, he said that Kejriwal accepted it just so that the developmental work could continue.