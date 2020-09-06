BJP MP Hails Rajnath Singh's Message To Chinese Counterpart, Says 'This Is New India'

Hailing the meeting of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Chinese counterpart, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Sunday opined that this is the India of 2020. Stressing that this was not the India of 1962 when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister, he predicted that India will respond with more aggression to any Chinese misadventure. He highlighted the fact that the Defence Minister had sent a clear message that India will not allow even one inch of land to be grabbed. Observing that China followed an expansionist policy, Yadav stated that it could not succeed in its "nefarious agenda" on this occasion.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav remarked, "China should understand that it is not the India of 1962; it is the India of 2020. It is not Nehru's India; it is Narendra Modi's India. India will answer with more aggression than the language China speaks to India."

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has clearly given a message in the meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister in Moscow that we will not allow even one inch of land to be grabbed. We will answer bricks with stones. This is a new India," he added.

Repeated provocations by China

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. In the standoff period, multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and WMCC talks have been held between India and China. On the intervening night of August 29 and 30, the People's Liberation Army carried out provocative military movement at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

The Indian troops not only pre-empted the activity of the PLA on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake but also thwarted attempts to unilaterally change the facts on the ground. Subsequently, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that China once again engaged in provocative action on August 31 even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation. In his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow on Friday, Rajnath Singh maintained that the action of the PLA troops was in violation of bilateral agreements.

While noting that the Indian Army had taken a very responsible approach towards border management, he reiterated that the troops will leave no stone unturned to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He urged the Chinese side to work with India to ensure complete disengagement from all friction areas including Pangong Tso and de-escalation in border areas. Furthermore, he emphasised that the Line of Actual Control must be strictly respected.

Raksha Mantri conveyed that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 5, 2020

(With PTI inputs)