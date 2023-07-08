This Is Not Election, This Is Death: BJP; TMC Blames Opposition For WB Polls Violence

Polling booths were vandalised, ballot boxes looted, bombs hurled and at least 16 people on Saturday (July 8) were killed as violent mobs disrupted voting for panchayat elections in West Bengal. As thousands of voters waiting to exercise their franchise witnessed armed political workers belonging to different parties taking over the state, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that elections must be held "through ballots, not bullets".

"I have been in the field right from the morning. People requested me and stopped my motorcade on the way. They told me about the murders happening around them, told me about the goons not allowing them to go to the polling booths. It should cause concern to all of us. This is the most sacred day for democracy...The election must be through ballots and not bullets," asserted the Governor.

BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee's TMC

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned the violence in the state. "This is not an election, this is death. There is violence across the state. Central forces have not been deployed. CCTVs are not operating. This is not voting but loot. This is the collusion of TMC goons and police and that is why murders are happening," he alleged.

Attacking the ruling TMC, Adhikari called the elections-- 'Carnival of DEMO'N'CRACY'. "Mamata Banerjee's henchman & contract killer; State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha is executing her plans across the State," he tweeted.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar also attacked the State Election Commission (SEC) saying that it was reluctant to deploy the central forces that were sent to the state.

"On the one hand, the SEC is reluctant to deploy the central forces, on the other hand, civil volunteers are deployed for election duty. This clearly shows that the state government and SEC has hoodwinked the courts. Is the SEC silently facilitating the booth capture by TMC goons?" he asked.

BJP leader Rahul Singh, too, launched a stinging attack on the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "When the Election Commission and Government collude and take a decision that the ruling TMC will loot the election, then what is happening now will happen. Central forces came here but they were not sent to booths... One, there is a fight within TMC itself, two - TMC is attacking BJP & other parties. It seems to be a farce in the name of the election...We can't call this an election for the people," he said.

'TMC is behind the violence': CPI(M)

CPI(M) senior leader Dr Sujan Chakraborty alleged TMC's hand behind the violence. "There is rampant usage of arms and the ruling Trinamool Congress is behind all these incidents. They had planned it well in advance to create disturbances on the polling day and loot votes. But I am happy to see that in some places, people have put up resistance,” Chakraborty claimed.

"I am quite surprised to see that the deployment of the central forces was not done as per the Calcutta High Court order. There seems to be some kind of understanding... It is a complete violation of the Court order," he said.

Congress demands polls be declared null and void

Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi said that he has made a representation to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court seeking an urgent hearing of a prayer seeking that Saturday's panchayat polls be declared null and void on account of violence and killings.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, too, echoed the same. He said, "We are trying to fight against these goons. Police and TMC are involved in this violence." Expressing his frustration over the violence, he said, "What is the need of this election? There is a law and order situation here. In Murshidabad, all the votes are looted already. TMC is organising the looting of votes in Murshidabad. They are targeting common people. Bombs and guns are everywhere."

'Where is the deployment of Central forces?': TMC

However, the ruling TMC questioned the absence of central forces that have been brought in for the elections. Bengal Minister Sashi Panja blamed the opposition parties for the mayhem in the state.

"TMC workers have been murdered, two have been shot at. Those who were asking for deployment, saying that these central forces are the guardians of peace - the guardians have failed, faltered to protect the rights of citizens," Sashi Panja said.

"The BJP, CPI(M) and Congress had colluded together and were clamouring for Central forces. Where is the deployment? Why have the central forces failed to protect the citizens?" Panja asked.

