'This Is Rahul's Ego': Anurag Thakur Unsparing On Congress Neta Over 'Modi Surname' Remark

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress leader is not apologising to the OBC community over his 'Modi surname' remark due to his 'ego'. He also stated that Gandhi is on bail in seven cases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks for which he has been convicted by a Surat court last month.

"This is Rahul Gandhi's ego that he is not ready to seek an apology from the OBC community for insulting them. If he can insult them, he should apologise also. He also insulted Savarkar...Rahul Gandhi is on bail in 7 cases. Now we will see if will seek an apology or not," Anurag Thakur said.

This comes amid the political controversy after the former Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

According to sources, the Congress leader will be in Surat on Monday to file an appeal before a sessions court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case

'Cannot be like Savarkar even if he takes 10 births': Anurag Thakur

Earlier, Thakur also trained guns at Gandhi over his remarks on Savarkar and said that the latter "cannot become like Savarkar even if he takes 10 births."

On March 25, Gandhi said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone."

"The country will never forgive Rahul Gandhi for his insult to Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi can't be Savarkar even if he takes 10 births. Savarkar ji seent his whole life for freedom and Rahul Gandhi spent his whole time campaigning against Indian democracy with the help of Britishers," the Union Minister said.