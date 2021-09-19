'This Is Serious': BJP Echoes Capt. Amarinder Singh's Concerns Over Sidhu's Pakistan Ties

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar weighed in on the Punjab Congress crisis on Sunday, raising the allegations levelled by former CM Captain Amarinder Singh against PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Amarinder Singh, who has been at loggerheads with Navjot Sidhu, chose to step down from the post to put an end to 'humiliation'. However, he maintained a strong stance against the latter's appointment as the CM, which he says could work against the 'security' of the nation.

Reacting to Captain's statements, Prakash Javadekar said,

"Very serious allegations have been raised against Navjot Singh Sidhu. He had gone to Pakistan and the way he hugged Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa, Amarinder Singh has dubbed him anti-national. This is serious. The nation had seen that and had it at the back of their minds. It was enunciated by Amarinder Singh."

"BJP asks only one question from Sonia ji, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji. Such a massive allegation has been raised against the Punjab Congress chief, so why are you silent? We demand that they clarify their stance. Will the Congress party, knowing these things, take action?" he asked.

Captain raises alarm over Sidhu's connection with Pakistan

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will not support 'incompetent' Navjot Singh Sidhu. He also slammed Sidhu's close association with Pakistan.

"I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan and Bajwa. Here my soldiers are getting killed and you are going there and hugging the Pakistani Chief. I asked him, do u know how many drones are coming into Punjab on daily basis, how much weaponry, RDX, grenades and ammunition are coming into the state? Pakistan is doing all that and you are taking to the Pakistani leaders," he said.

As per the latest sources, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be announced as the new Chief Minister of Punjab along with two Deputy CMs. The leader is a prominent Sikh face in the state and had been a significant part of the rebellion against Capt. Amarinder Singh alongside Sidhu.