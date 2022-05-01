Last Updated:

'This Is The Only Secularism': Karnataka CM Bommai Backs Yogi's Loudspeaker Move In UP

CM Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Republic TV as a part of our 'Be Truly Secular' and backed UP CM Yogi Adityanath's move to remove loudspeakers in UP.

Speaking to Republic Media Network as a part of our #BeTrulySecular campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai affirmed Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's order to ban loudspeakers at any religious place across the state. Deeming CM Yogi's decision to pull down unauthorised loudspeakers installed at temples, churches, mosques, gurudwaras or any religious spots, CM Bommai said 'everyone is equal before the law'. 

"CM Yogi Adityanath is realising the order of the court and laws of the land," he said. Upon being asked if this was a way toward 'true secularism', he said, "This is the only secularism."

CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt removes more than 17,000 loudspeakers from religious places across Uttar Pradesh

A statewide drive, on the directions of the UP CM, was undertaken by authorities to take down loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits, as per senior UP Police officials. In the said drive, more than 6,000 unauthorised speakers were removed and a volume of other 30,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh. The officials had said that speakers were being removed irrespective of religion, place or ownership because the drive had been launched without any discrimination.

Following this, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi said that the decision was taken after carrying out meetings with religious leaders in the state. The senior bureaucrat further stated that CM Yogi urged people to maintain peace in the state.

UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi, while speaking about the loudspeakers being removed from the state, said that the state government held necessary meetings with religious leaders before taking the decision. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier, Awasthi revealed that more than 17,000 loudspeakers in the state have been removed whereas the volume of around 39,000 loudspeakers has been reduced.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray elated with UP CM's decision to ban loudspeakers at religious places

While MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday praised the removal of illegal loudspeakers in Uttar Pradesh and lauded BJP's CM for having carried out the operation. Thackeray thanked CM Yogi for a step towards equality and in a special mention, said, 'specially masjids'.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, specially the masjids," the MNS chief said while taking a jibe at his cousin CM Uddhav Thackeray. 

"Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we do not have any 'yogis', what we have are 'bhogis'," his added. 

