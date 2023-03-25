This Is Why Nagaland Minister Prefers To Remain 'safe By Staying Single' | Watch

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, who is known for his quirky social media posts, does it all again. From tickling the funny bones with his hilarious captions to advocating ‘Staying Single’ time and again, Temjen this time shared a video to deliver an important message about fire safety. But there's a twist.

The Nagaland Minister shared the video with his signature 'Stay Single' note to it. In a humorous style, he also mentioned how husbands 'Play with Fire'. The video shows a woman preparing a meal in the kitchen with her husband washing dishes. Suddenly, a fire is seen in her frying pan after which the man leaves everything behind, picks up their daughter, and leaves the kitchen. He even slams the door while going out of the kitchen, leaving the woman stunned.

However, what happened next will seriously leave you in splits. The woman who was trying to douse the flame by putting the lid back on the utensil witnessed that the man escaped from the scenario and closed the door leaving her alone inside. She then goes after the man with slippers in her hand.

Sharing the video, Along wrote, “Hum kare to kare kya… The tug-of-war between being a doting father and a dutiful husband is like playing with fire. This is why I prefer to remain safe by staying single. On a serious note, the fire should not be taken lightly. To install fire safety equipment at your home.”

Watch the video here:

Hum kare to kare kya...



The tug of war between being a doting father & a dutiful husband is like playing with 🔥. This is why I prefer to remain safe by staying single.



On a serious note, fire🔥 should not be taken lightly. Do install fire safety equipment at your home. pic.twitter.com/MD7Yn40f3V — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 24, 2023

Along's post left the users in splits, many flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons.

One of users said, "Sirji you are the most eligible bachelor in this country."

Sirji you are the most eligible bachelor in this country. — Sarthak Roy (@Sarthak_Roy95) March 24, 2023

Another said, "You and Salman are the most eligible bachelors.'

Aap and Salman are most eligible bachelors 😂😂 — Meghrajsinh Jadeja 🇮🇳 (@jadeja_m) March 24, 2023

One of the netizens said, "Single life best life."