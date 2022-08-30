'This Isn't New': BJP Demands Action On Secessionists Post DMK Ally's Controversial Remark

Responding to the demand for an independent Tamil Nadu by a member of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the state's BJP president K Annamalai said that the Election Commission and the Supreme Court must intervene and take action. However, he said that such demands emanating under the rule of MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government are not a new thing as he recalled multiple instances when its allies vouched for Tamil Nadu to break away from India.

#EXCLUSIVE | 'High time EC and SC take action': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief speaks to Republic TV over VCK's shocking secession call. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/AHDnQgFAHJ — Republic (@republic) August 30, 2022

"The language (of secession) which was used in the 1960s is still being used in Tamil Nadu. We have seen in the last two years, especially with DMK and its allied partners, that it's nothing new", Annamalai said.

"Recently, when the CM of Tamil Nadu (Stalin) was sitting on a stage in Namakkal, a sitting DMK MP from Ooty was speaking the same language", he further recalled.

Annamalai also claimed that the DMK MPs make the same remarks even on TV debates and accused the state government of pressing sedition charges against those questioning Stalin instead of those actually involved in secession activities.

"I'd also like to bring your attention to a pastor who said, a few months back, that the minorities of the state should demand a separate state of their own", the BJP president said. Drawing comparisons between the pastor and DMK leaders, Annamalai said that "they (DMK members) have gone on record stating that the minorities should demand a separate state (and) they should go as far as southern India to build a federation. Not even a single FIR filed".

He added that the explanation of 'slip of tongue' is justifiable only when just one sitting MP of the ruling government issues such statements. Annamalai further said that when the alliance party uses the same language (of secession), then probably, it is time for EC, SC and other agencies to check the functioning of certain political parties in Tamil Nadu.

Secession calls by VCK leader

VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu stoked massive controversy when he made an open call for secession of Tamil Nadu during his recent address. "Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is on the ground to make Tamil Nadu a holistic Tamil Nadu by defeating Sanatan Dharma", Arasu was heard saying. "On that note, on this remembrance day of Sengodi- Freedom! Tamil Nadu's absolute freedom, Tamil people's rights. To attain a unique statehood of Tamil Nadu from the Union of India should be our oath and responsibility to Sengodi."

Tamil Nadu is slipping towards a dangerous path with divisive forces taking centre stage, and the clueless @arivalayam government is encouraging it without knowing the consequences! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AiSqpNcABq — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 29, 2022

Annamalai, in his tweet, strongly criticised and accused the DMK government of encouraging such practices "without knowing the consequences".