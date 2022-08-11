Thomas Isaac Moves Kerala HC Challenging ED Summons; 'they Haven't Told My Offence'

In a significant development, former Kerala Finance Minister and CPM Central Committee member Thomas Issac on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation in connection with the financial transactions of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

In the notice, Isaac said, “Won’t appear before ED as they have not told my offence. Only PMLA comes under the purview of the Enforcement Directorate. KIIFB is regulated by RBI. In the last 3 years, RBI has not raised any flags. If the regulator has no complaints, why do ED and C&AG have with KIIFB? ED and C&AG are being used as political tools to subvert state development. I have approached High Court with a writ questioning move by ED.”

Notably, this is the second summon issued by ED asking him to appear before the probe agency on Thursday at its Kochi office. The violation case occurred when he was the Kerala Finance Minister in the erstwhile LDF government.

The petition requests an interim relief to restrain the ED from taking any coercive actions against him in furtherance of the summons and seeks to thwart the ED summons.

In the petition, he contended that "without disclosing the real nature of the investigation, the petitioner has asked to appear on August 11 to explain his role in the KIIFB. Though the summons mentions provisions of the FEMA and the IT Act, it does not reveal what are the violations to which the petitioner is required to respond.”

Thomas Isaac terms ED notice a political move by the BJP govt

Last month, the ED served a notice to the senior CPI (M) leader, seeking his appearance before it on July 19. He, however, did not appear before the probe agency, saying he had to attend classes at a party-run institute in the state capital.

Isaac had termed the ED notice to him as a ‘political move’ by the BJP government at the Centre, alleging it was misusing all investigation agencies for its political gains. He had said before the last Assembly election, the ED, the CAG and even the Income Tax Department were after the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.