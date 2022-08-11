Thomas Isaac Says 'ready To Appear If ED Clarifies Offence' As HC Grants Relief Till Wed

After Kerala High Court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to explain why former Kerala Finance Minister and CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac was asked to furnish details of his assets at the preliminary stage of the investigation into the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the leader has asked the ED to clarify his offence. The ED had clarified to the court that the leader was not summoned as an accused but as a witness.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Isaac Thomas said, "I have the right to know my offence and no agency has a right to conduct a probe on me when I am not even an accused or a suspect yet." He further added, "Let the investigation agency tell me what is my offence. I will then definitely appear before the ED and answer their questions."

He also stated there was a reference number to FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) in the notice, but it was not possible to prepare without the mention of the violation. Isaac also accused the CAG, who had claimed that there was a violation of Article 293(1), of taking an 'exceptional stand against Kerala' as he claimed that its report 'should have gone to the Assembly and not ED' and termed it as 'politically motivated.'

Tweeting about the same, the former Kerala Finance Minister said, "What is the offence that I have committed under Foreign Exchange Managament Act (FEMA)? ED clarifies in court that I am not accused or suspect at this stage. Then why demand a long list of documents and data roving into my privacy in the summons?ED seeks time for clarification. Truly, Modi time is our Kafka moment."

Kerala HC grants relief to Thomas Isaac

While hearing the plea filed by Isaac Thomas against the proceedings initiated by the ED seeking his appearance in connection with the financial transactions of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the High Court on Thursday asked the investigation agency to explain why he was asked to furnish details of his assets at an early stage, particularly when he is not even an accused. The court also directed ED to not question him till Wednesday.

Isaac had moved the Kerala High Court seeking quashing of the two summons issued to him by the ED. In the petition filed, he said the ED has sought details about his properties and family members’ assets. He moved the court on Wednesday after the central agency served notices to him twice.

With regards to his petition, the court observed that he has the right to privacy and it can only be breached under the procedure established by law. The court asked ED to explain its move of asking for private information from Thomas Issac.