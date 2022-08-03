Thomas Isaac Summoned By ED Again; Asked To Appear In Kerala's Kochi Office On Aug 11

T.M Thomas Isaac, former Finance Minister of Kerala and senior CPI (M) leader was issued a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. Isaac is under ED's scanner for his alleged involvement in the irregular financial dealings of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The Central agency summoned the leader again today as he failed to appear before ED officials in the previous notice issued on July 18.

ED has now summoned Isaac to appear at the agency's Kochi office on August 11. The former Minister came under scrutiny after the case was first registered on March 21 last year, when he was serving in the state government.

Isaac had previously skipped appearing before ED saying that he did not receive any notice from the agency. "Even if I get something like it, I am not going to appear because I have more important things to do. They (ED) will have to arrest me", he said as per PTI. In the past, he allegedly made attempts to evade the investigations by claiming that the notices from ED failed to reach him and that they were leaked to journalists before reaching him.

Isaac's stance on the KIIFB controversy

The KIIFB is the primary agency of the state government which finances large and critical infrastructure projects. According to ANI, it raised Rs 2,150 crore in 2019 through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in Kerala. Ever since the investigations into the alleged violations over the financial dealings were launched, Isaac has labelled it a foul play by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The BJP government at the Centre is misusing all investigation agencies for their political gains. ED, the CAG and even the Income Tax Department were after the KIIFB before the last election. But nothing happened", Isaac had said as per PTI. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her campaign for the state assembly elections last year, criticised the functioning of the KIIFB citing the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report on the same.