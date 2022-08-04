Thomas Isaac Summoned By ED In Kerala KIIFB Case Again; Alleges 'harassment'

A day after former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was issued a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the senior CPI (M) leader on Thursday alleged that the notice was a political vendetta of the BJP and accused the central agency of harassing him. The ED has asked him to appear before probe officials in its Kochi office on August 11. Isaac is being probed for his alleged involvement in the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for irregular financial dealings.

Reacting to his ED summon, Thomas Isaac said, "ED asked me to appear on (August) 11. This is a case of harassment. All details requested from me are attempts to harass me. I will discuss this with the legal team. If there is a legal remedy to this then only I will file reply to ED. If they suggest that we will move to court to challenge this."

He added, "We are in consultation with them, today we will take a decision. ED is nothing but an instrument of political vendetta in the hands of the BJP. They are using ED against political opponents. There should be a limit to this. Don't think you can frighten us with agencies. We will first go on legal remedies."

Thomas Isaac summoned by ED again

Last month, the ED served a notice to the senior CPI (M) leader, seeking his appearance before it on July 19. He, however, did not appear before the probe agency, saying he had to attend classes at a party-run institute in the state capital.

Isaac had termed the ED notice to him as a ‘political move’ by the BJP government at the Centre, alleging it was misusing all investigation agencies for its political gains. He had said before the last Assembly election, the ED, the CAG and even the Income Tax Department were after the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

(With inputs from PTI)