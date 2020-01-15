His Brother Filmed Slapping A Labourer, Nawab Malik Fires 'Hitler' Jibe At West Bengal BJP

While speaking about the BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's remark, Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik has questioned whether 'Hitler's rule has come in the country'.

"The mindset by which BJP is giving statements, whoever tries to be Hitler must understand that those who try to walk on Hitler's footsteps will die a Hitler's death", the Cabinet Minister said.

Malik's statement has come after West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh sparked controversy by threatening to shoot those involved in damaging public property in the state. "Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh had said addressing a public gathering.

Dilip Ghosh controversy

Ghosh had also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not taking action against those who damaged public property during the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, and called vandalisers “her voters”. "Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters. In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these people like dogs," Ghosh said.

Ghosh had spoken while attending an event in support of the newly amended citizenship law. Calling for action against those destroying public property in the name of protests, Ghosh had said, "You come here, eat our food, stay here and vandalize public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail. Mamata Banerjee has no desire to do anything."

Slams Baba Ramdev

Over the JNU row, the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister slammed the BJP leaders alleging that BJP is trying to defaming JNU. In a veiled attack on Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Nawab Malik said that Ramdev never went college but is now weighing in on the campuses. Baba Ramdev had earlier said that the universities are becoming a hotbed of 'gang wars' and that students were deviating from studies to violence.

This comes even as Nawab Malik is in a controversy of his own, over his brother being caught on camera engaging in a physical altercation with labourers.