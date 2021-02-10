Those Helping Dhinakaran 'will Be Left In A Lurch', Warns TN CM As Poll Battle Heats Up

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday hit out at AMMK (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam) leader TTV Dhinakaran, who has renewed this assertion of "retrieving" the ruling AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) post-VK Sasikala's release, saying those who go behind him will be "left in the lurch". While addressing an election rally, the AIADMK Joint Coordinator cited the example of 18 disqualified party rebel MLAs who sided with Dhinakaran earlier.

READ | AIADMK Will Be Retrieved Under The Leadership Of Sasikala: AMMK Mouthpiece

Tamil Nadu CM EPS slams Dhinakaran

During his address, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also lashed out at DMK, dubbing it a "corporate" company helmed by MK Stalin as its "Chairman". Referring to Dhinakaran's expulsion by late Chief Minister and then party supremo J Jayalalitha in 2011, Palanniswami said that AMMK Deputy General Secretary was not even an AIADMK member for 10 years.

CM Palanniswami said, “He himself declared that he had joined the party (again) after Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) death. He made so many efforts to wrest control of the party after joining. He held 18 of our MLAs under his control. Later he left them in the lurch."

READ | Dhinakaran Claims Rajinikanth Was Among The First To Call & Check On Sasikala's Health

Asserting that the ruling AIADMK will shatter all "conspiracies" and ensure another term in the coming polls, which are likely to take place in April-May 2021. Taking on arch-rival DMK, EPS slammed MK Stalin's party over the issue of the release of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, recalling that the party government, under the late M Karunanidhi, had recommended the implementation of the court verdict (death penalty).

Alleging that the DMK has been "fooling the people" by seeking the release of all seven, EPS said that DMK is not a party and instead it is a "corporate company". Training his guns on Stalin, the Chief Minister said that he had made his way to the top because of his father Karunanidhi, but said, “I came up through hard work.”

AIADMK expels 7 leaders for providing cars to Sasikala's convoy

As Sasikala vows to 'enter full-fledged politics soon', the AIADMK expelled 7 members for allegedly providing cars to the expelled leader as she travels from Bengaluru to Chennai on February 8. The expelled members - D Dakshinamoorthy, SR Sambangi, P Chandrashekara Reddy, Janaki Ravindra Reddy, R Prasanthkumar, AV Nagaraj and V Anand have been thrown out for acting against party orders and bringing disrepute to AIADMK, states the party circular without mentioning Sasikala.

READ | AIADMK Lashes Out At Sasikala On Arrival; Rules Out Alliance, Terms Her 'DMK's B-team'

War over Amma's legacy

Recently, Sasikala caused controversy after she was discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital, when she travelled in a car bearing the iconic 'two-leaf' flag, stirring a war over Jayalalithaa's legacy. Speaking to the press, Dhinakaran asserted that his aunt was 'still the general secretary of the party' and that the matter was 'sub-judice'. Meanwhile, senior minister D Jayakumar and four other ministers lodged a police complaint against the ousted AIADMK leader for using the AIADMK flag in her car pointing that 'she was not even a primary member of the outfit'. Previously, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) ruled out a return of Sasikala into AIADMK folds, but Sasikala's nephew - Dinakaran has vowed that 'AIADMK will be revived under Sasikala'. The former AIADMK general Secretary, who took over after Jayalalithaa's demise, was thrown out of the party after she was Sasikala was convicted and jailed for 4 years in a disproportionate assets case.

READ | Chennai Bracing For Sasikala, Khushbu Sundar Alleges Misuse Of Ally AIADMK's Party Flag

Palaniswami hits out at Dhinakaran; says 'those who go behind him will be left in lurch'