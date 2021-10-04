Those protesting in guise of farmers won't be allowed to succeed: Sharma

Firozabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday said those protesting in the guise of farmers against the Centre’s farm laws won't be allowed to succeed.

Addressing a Kisan Panchayat at Tundla, which was organised by the Bhanu faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Sharma said, "The real farmer is a citizen of the country and is ready to sacrifice his life for the country." "But those who are sitting in the opposition and are adamant on staging demonstrations bearing the tag of farmers will never succeed," he said.

"Those disguising as farmers, participating in the protest over farm laws and joining hands with the opposition, will not be allowed to succeed,” he added.

Sharma also claimed that his party is working for the progress of every section of society, irrespective of caste and religion.

The 2022 UP Assembly elections will be fought on the agenda of development as the opposition does not have any issues, Sharma said.

UP's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said people working for farmers are being termed as anti-farmer by the opposition while those in whose regime farmers committed suicides are proclaiming themselves to be pro-farmer. PTI CORR NAV RDK RDK

