Only Those Who Will Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Will Stay In India: Himachal CM Thakur

Amid the escalating violence in the national capital, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that only those who are ready to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' will stay in India. He further said that all those harbouring cynical thoughts about the country and are with the mindset that "things are not going well in India" should be strictly dealt with.

Speaking to the media Thakur said, "Only those chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' will stay in Bharat. There is a need to think seriously about those who refuse to say it, those who oppose Bharat, and those who do not respect the constitutional framework and arrangements."

READ | NSA Ajit Doval Given Charge Of Curbing Delhi Violence; Will Brief CCS & PM: Sources

When asked about the violence in Delhi, he said that Home Minister Amit Shah will address the issue. "Our Union Home Minister is there for all the issues concerning Delhi. I believe that there is no other person to handle the situation effectively," Thakur said.

Asked whether politics is being done in the wake of US President Donald Trump's India visit, Thakur said, "Those who are working with the mindset that things are not well in India purely for political reasons should also be strictly dealt with."

READ | Communal Violence: Delhi Police Shares Contact Numbers Of Personnel At City Hospitals

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the borders of Delhi were sealed. Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North-East in Seelampur to review the current security situation. The death toll in the violence has risen to 20 while more than 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: 20 Killed,189 People Injured; Borders Sealed

READ | 'Situation Alarming': Delhi CM Seeks Curfew Amid Violence, Recommends Calling In Army