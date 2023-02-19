'Those Who Betray Should Never Be Forgiven': Shah Slams Uddhav After Ex-CM Loses Shiv Sena

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed former ally Uddhav Thackeray for 'betraying' the alliance after the 2019 elections wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena contested the assembly polls together but later, Thackeray formed a government forging a new alliance with NCP and Congress. Shah also hailed the Election Commission's decision allotting 'Shiv Sena' name and symbol 'bow and arrow' to CM Eknath Shinde's faction and said that this was a big victory for the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance.

Addressing the launch of the Marathi version of a book ‘Modi@20’ on Saturday, Amit Shah said, "Yesterday, our alliance got a big victory. Shinde Ji’s Shiv Sena got the ‘Bow and Arrow’ as well as the real Shiv Sena. Today, those who used to shout by taking refuge in falsehood found out on whose side the truth is."

'Those who betray, should not be forgiven': Amit Shah

Attacking Uddhav, Shah said, "During the (2019) state election, I was the party chief. We fought the election together, (Shiv Sena had) put up a bigger photo of Modiji than his (Thackeray), and contested the election by knowing Fadnavis as the leader. But to become CM, (he) went on to lick the soles of people having an opposite ideology."

"In elections, victories and defeats take place. But those who betray should not be forgiven otherwise their courage gets a boost (if they are spared)," the Home Minister said. He also asked the party workers to make sure that for Lok Sabha 2024 elections, all seats in Maharashtra should come to the kitty of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Hailing the EC's decision of accepting Shinde faction as the "real Shiv Sena", Shah said, "Yesterday, the Election Commission did ‘doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani’ (bring out absolute truth). Yesterday, the term ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (truth always triumphs) was characterised."

It is pertinent to mention that in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in 2019, BJP won 105 seats while its ally, the Shiv Sena, won 56 seats. However, due to disagreement over who would be the chief minister, the two parties failed to form a government, following which Shiv Sena started negotiations with NCP and Congress that culminated with Thackeray becoming the CM in the MVA govt (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance). The saffron party accused Uddhav-led then Shiv Sena of compromising the ideology for the sake of power.

