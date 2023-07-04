Last Updated:

Those Who Betrayed My Ideology Should Not Use My Photograph: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar's statement came two days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the NCP joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Press Trust Of India
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said those who "betrayed" his ideology should not use his photograph.

"Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph," he told reporters here.

In his lifetime, it was his prerogative to decide who should use his photograph, he said.

"Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," the veteran leader added.

Pawar's statement came two days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

The Ajit Pawar faction also removed Jayant Patil as state NCP president. Patil, on the other hand, has submitted a petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking to disqualify Ajit and his associates.

