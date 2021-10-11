President of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav came down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over its take on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The SP Supremo complimented the farmers for keeping their stand strong on the protest even after being "insulted" by the BJP.

"We saw the deed of the people in power. We saw their action in Lakhimpur Kheri. Farmers were mowed down by vehicles. There were preparations to mow down the law too. Those who can mow down farmers and the law can also crush the Constitution," the former UP CM said while addressing a rally in UP's Saharanpur.

Akhilesh Yadav backs farmers for ceaseless protests

Calling the farmers 'annadatas', Yadav said, "They have to face insults today. Farmers are being called 'mawali'. They (the Uttar Pradesh government) call them terrorists. I'd like to congratulate the farmers that they didn't step back from their agitation even after being insulted by the BJP from their agitation numerous times."

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of eight persons including four farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on Monday, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons have been booked under Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

UP police arrests MoS Teni's son

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case. So far, the UP police have arrested three including MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra.

Ahead of the elections scheduled to be held in 2022, political outfits have taken the matter to a political level.

BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI