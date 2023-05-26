Those Who Follow Congress Will Meet Fate Of Congress: Amit Shah

Those who follow the Congress will meet the fate of Congress, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while launching a stinging attack on the Opposition for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Shah, speaking at a rally in Assam, said the Congress party is not ready to accept Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister even after nine years. The Home Minister also listed the number of times elected representatives have spearheaded big events of the sort instead of people in higher constitutional posts. A section of the Opposition has decided to boycott the inauguration because, according to them, it is the President who should inaugurate the new Parliament and not the Prime Minister.

Amit Shah gives a list

"The Opposition parties are asking why isn't the President inaugurating the new Parliament. I too have collected some information about such events. The laying of the foundation stone of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was done by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the chief minister, but the governor was not invited," Shah said listing the number of times Congress has not called constitutional heads to big events.

"CM Hemant Soren ji inaugurated the Jharkhand Assembly anf the governor was not invited to the event. In Assam, Tarun Gogoi inaugurated the state assembly and the governor was not invited. In Manipur, Sonia Gandhi and the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inaugurated the state assembly and the governor was not there. In Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the state assembly and in Tamil Nadu, Manmohan Singh and the chief minister inaugurated the assembly house."

'Crooked vision'

"Everything is fine when you do something, but when BJP or Modi ji does, your crooked vision boycotts it. Today, I want to tell you that the people of the country elected Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India twice with 2/3rd majority. This mandate of the people of the country is not dependent on the will of the Congress," the Home Minister said.

"The people have elected Modi ji as the prime minister, but this Congress and its royal family are not ready to accept him as the prime minister even after 9 years. Whenever he does any work, these people start boycotting. I want to tell these Congress leaders that nothing will be achieved by your boycott. The love and blessings of the people of the country are with Narendra Modi ji."

People want the new parliament: Shah

Amit Shah said the people of the country want that the Parliament House, the temple of democracy should also be built new, where there should be contemplation and discussion for the creation of a new India.

Hitting out at the Congress, former-BJP president Shah said, "What you are doing is being watched by 130 crore people of India. When you will go for the mandate in the next election, what will you say? You lost the status of opposition this time, and next time you are not going to get this much of a seat. While Modi ji with over 300 seats will be elected as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time."

'When BJP was in opposition...'

Recalling the time, when BJP was in the opposition, he said that when BJP was sitting in opposition, they had played the role of a constructive opposition and respected the Congress-led government. But, the Congress is not supporting the Prime Minister, even though he came to the power twice winning absolute majority. "This is an insult to the mandate of the people of this country."

The new-Parliament building is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, which will witness the presence of several other political parities including, Akali Dal, BJD, Shiv Sena, YSR Congress Party, BSP and other. The inaugural event, however has been boycotted by as many as 21 opposition political parties including the Congress, TMC, RJD, Samajwadi Party, DMK, AAP, CPI, JMM among others.