'Those Who Know Me Well Got Emotional': Ghulam Nabi Azad Reacts To PM Modi's Gesture

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his emotional farewell speech on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "I thank him (PM Modi) and all others. Many people judge a person superficially while there are others who know a person in depth. Those who saw me superficially, maybe they did not understand me well. Those who understood me in-depth & saw my work over the years became emotional yesterday. I also want to thank people who messaged me, called me & tweeted for me."

PM Modi on Monday bid farewell to the outgoing MPs in Rajya Sabha. While bidding farewell to Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister got emotional and said, "Posts come, the high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend."

PM Modi further said that Azad was not only worried about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India's development.

"The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi Azad (as the leader of opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," PM Modi said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to retire from Rajya Sabha on Feb 15

Ghulam Nabi Azad, during his farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha, spoke about his 41 years of political journey and then said that he is among 'the fortunate ones who never went to Pakistan'. While bidding farewell to Azad, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that the Congress MP had always been a voice of sanity for decades.

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday bid farewell to four retiring members of the Upper House with Deputy Chairman Harivansh heaping lavish praise on the outgoing leader of the Opposition terming him a repository of rich experiences. The veteran Congress leader and Nazir Ahmed Laway (PDP) will retire on February 15 while the terms of Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP) and Shamsher Singh Manhas (BJP) will end on February 10.

