'Those Who Recite Hanuman Chalisa Do Dadagiri?': BJP Questions Maha CM After Ranas' Arrest

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray without naming anyone, warned against 'Dadagiri' in the state following the arrest of MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the BJP has now placed a question in front of the Maharashtra Chief Minister by asking if those who recite Hanuman Chalisa do 'Dadagiri'.

The saffron party's Maharashtra in-charge CT Ravi lambasted Shiv Sena and stated, "MP Navneet Rana came alone to recite Hanuman Chalisa and not to do "Dadagiri" (hooliganism). They imposed sedition charges against them. Nawab Malik, who is facing serious charges, is actually a traitor who is still in the Cabinet. Does Uddhav Thackeray consider the charges against him? Had he done it, Nawab Malik would not be in the Cabinet any more."

"Today's Shiv Sena is not what used to be during Bal Thackeray's time. Today's Shiv Sena is an opportunist. They lead the robbers' gang. In Maharashtra, every day we come to know of a new scam. One day, the common people will take account of it. They will not tolerate the MVA government's atrocities for long," he added.

Maha CM warns against 'Dadagiri'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday warned against 'Dadagiri' in the state. Addressing the media, the Shiv Sena leader said that they need 'not be taught Hindutva'.

The Maharashtra CM said, “It's being said that we have ignored Hindutva. Is Hindutva a dhoti or what? Our Hindutva is 'Gada Dhari' like Lord Hanuman's Gada. If you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa, call and come home. But if you resort to 'Dadagiri' we know how to crumble it." He added, “Those who are teaching me Hindutva should ask themselves about their contribution to the cause of Hindutva. You (BJP) were hiding in a rat hole when Babri (Masjid) was demolished.”

Rana couple sent to judicial custody

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence on Saturday. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'. Navneet & Ravi are in 14-day judicial custody and lodged in Byculla and Taloja jails respectively. They have applied for bail. The holiday bench of the Bandra court will hear the application on April 29.

(With Agency Inputs)