Threat Calls To MLAs: CM Khattar Ask Officials To Take Immediate Action

Taking note of threats received by some MLAs in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday convened a meeting of senior officers and directed them to take immediate and strict action in the matter.

No laxity will be tolerated at any cost, he said, according to an official statement.

While one MLA who received a threat call is from the BJP, the remaining four are from main opposition Congress and most calls pertain to extortion threats made over mobile phones of the legislators from unknown numbers.

Khattar told the police officers that it is the duty of police to ensure the safety of all citizens of the state as there is no place for goons and criminals in Haryana.

In the meeting, police officers apprised the chief minister of investigation into this matter.

Among those present were Home Minister Anil Vij, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora, Director General of Police P K Agrawal and Additional DGP (CID) Alok Mittal.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Khattar said, "No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order in the state and those who do so will be dealt with strictly." While Khattar held a meeting with senior officers, a delegation of Haryana Congress MLAs met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya here and submitted a memorandum to him expressing concern over "deteriorating" law and order.

They told the Governor that the situation has become so bad that ransom is being demanded from the legislators and they are getting death threats.

Accompanied by the MLAs and state Congress president Udai Bhan, Hooda alleged that the government is failing to provide security to the public and public representatives.

State assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had on Monday held a meeting with top brass of the state police and it was decided that they will be protected by four to five additional security personnel.

Gupta had written to the chief minister recently demanding to increase the security of the MLAs who received threat calls.

Home Minister Anil Vij had earlier said the matter has been handed over to the special task force for further investigation and he is daily monitoring the developments connected with the probe.

