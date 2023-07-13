'Threat To Secularism': DMK Opposes Uniform Civil Code; Writes To Law Commission

Amid the raging Uniform Civil Code (UCC) debate, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) General Secretary and state Minister Durai Murugan has written to the 22nd Law Commission stating that implementation of the move would be a breach of the rights of every individual. The Central government led by BJP has been making efforts to bring UCC that will encompass the basic principles of religion, traditions, customs, and inheritance, thereby unifying the country under a single common civil law. Furthermore, this legislation has garnered opinions and inquiries from the general public, religious organisations, and political parties as well.

DMK opposes Uniform Civil Code

However, many opposition parties including the Congress, DMK, BRS and more have expressed their opposition against the UCC. Following this, DMK General Secretary and Minister Durai Murugan have now sent a letter to the 22nd law commission expressing the party's stand against the UCC.

In the letter sent, DMK stated that according to Section 25 of the Indian constitution, all citizens, regardless of their religion, have the right to follow and propagate their religious beliefs, including the freedom to manage their religious affairs. ''Such provisions ensure the protection of the rights of the individuals who have acquired religious privileges. Any discrepancies in our constitutional laws are being addressed to ensure equality and fairness.''

"In our country, at this juncture, the BJP-led Union government trying to implement the UCC is only a threat to the secularism of our nation. This could also lead to law and order issues and hinder the peace and tranquillity that currently prevails in our country. That is why the DMK party will strictly stand against UCC," stated Durai Murugan's letter.

He further said that the Indian government's efforts to provide rights under Article 25 of the Constitution, which includes the rights of individuals to follow any religion of their choice, as well as matters related to inheritance, succession, and religious practices are aimed at ensuring the rights of minority communities under Article 29. The implementation of UCC would force us to compromise individual human rights. People of various religions in Tamil Nadu are living harmoniously with unity. UCC would provide an opportunity to uphold such unity.

"India's 'Unity in diversity' is a principle that is celebrated worldwide, and we should not forget this. Therefore, the DMK party emphasises that the recommendations of the 22nd Law Commission should not be considered, and permission should not be granted for the implementation of UCC," as stated by DMK General Secretary in his letter.