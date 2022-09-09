Threatened Over Yakub Memon's Grave, Complainant Says 'Police Under Param Bir Didn't Act'

"'Param Bir Singh," said complainant Jazil Nawrangge when asked who was the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai when he filed a complaint about being threatened by the D-gang to build a 'pucca grave' for 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon.

Producing the complaint copy as proof on The Debate at 9 with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Nawrangge said, "I did not get any reply from his end...Instead, they hatched a conspiracy sitting in their LT Marg office, and lodged an FIR against me, with a false complaint in which it was alleged that I took Rs 3 lakh from them, of which there is no proof. The investigation is still with LT Marg (Police Station), and I am afraid they will turn it all against me, and make me the culprit."

#YakubGang | "Param Bir Singh," says complainant Jazil Nawrangge when asked who was the Mumbai CP when he filed a complaint about being threatened by the D-gang to build a pucca grave for Yakub Memon, but no action was taken. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/0nTNp2Z4wC pic.twitter.com/Y0uMmC3u49 — Republic (@republic) September 9, 2022

Complainant claims he was 'threatened by D-Gang members'

Nawrangge, who was a trustee of The Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust recalled his meeting with Tiger Memon's aide and relative on The Debate. "Rauf Memon came and met me casually and asked me to get grave H-17, 18, 19 allotted. I denied it, saying that 'the Trust ( The Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust) has stopped selling graves'. Then he began listing the many things Yakub Memon had done for Mumbai, on which I said, 'I was small during 1995, and therefore, don't remember much but if he has killed the innocent, I can't side with him'. On this, he said, "If you don't side with us, you will be in trouble, talk to Bhai (Tiger Memon)'," he said.

For involvement in the multiple blasts which rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400, Yakub Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015. His mortal remains were then airlifted to Mumbai, and he was buried at Bada Qabrastan, where his parents are also buried. Recently, it came to light that LED lights and marble tiles have been installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict's grave.