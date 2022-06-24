'Threats Not In The Spirit In Which Balasaheb Ran Shiv Sena': Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, rebel Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra Minister of State for Finance & Rural Development, Deepak Kesarkar, stated that the 'threats' from Uddhav Thackeray's camp clearly indicated that the party is moving away from Balasaheb's legacy. The statement from the rebel MLA comes after Shiv Sena leaders backing CM Uddhav Thackeray reached the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and demanded the suspension of 12 MLAs of the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde. A few hours prior to this, Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal accepted the application from Sena and appointed Sunil Prabhu as the chief whip of the party.

Kesarkar also asserted that Uddhav Thackeray is not an MLA but because he is Shiv Sena's leader the party respects him. He added that the threats from the party are not in the right spirit. It is important to mention here that Uddhav Thackeray did not contest the Legislative Assembly elections and entered the Legislative Council unopposed six months after becoming the Chief Minister.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLA said, "He (Uddhav Thackeray) is not even a member of the Legislative Assembly. He is our leader, we respect him, but the manner in which threats are given is not in the spirit in which Balasaheb ran the party."

'MVA have already lost the majority'

MLA Deepak Kesarkar asserted that the MVA government has lost the majority in the House and they should accept defeat. The former minister added that the rebel MLAs have every right to form their group and party. Kesarkar also added that they are ready to prove the majority in the House.

He said, "MVA have already lost the majority, they should accept it. We have every right to form our own group, our own Party and name our leader. It is for the Speaker of the House to take a call, speak to us, whether via video, and recognise our claim. And on the floor of the house, we are ready to prove the majority. They should accept they're in minority & have no moral right to run the government."

The MVA government has been facing a political crisis after senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion, calling for the party to sever relations with the NCP and Congress and team up with its erstwhile ally, the BJP.