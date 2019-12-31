BJP MPs Visit Kota Hospital Where 91 Infants Have Died, Expose Poor Hospital Conditions

Exposing the lapses in the Rajasthan government, a delegation of three women BJP MPs - Locket Chatterjee, Jaskaur Meena, and Kanta Kadam on Tuesday visited Kota's Jay Kay Lon hospital which has witnessed 91 infant deaths in this month. Slamming the state government's health minister for not even visiting the hospital, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that the minister was busy celebrating new year. She also slammed the government for playing politics on the Citizenship Act rather than solving Kota medical apathy.

" If something happens to the children it is this government's job. But they are bothered about CAA - doing politics over this. One must rise above politics and find a solution to this issue. No one has visited till now - not even the Health minister. He is out of town, celebrating New year's eve," she said.

Her colleague - MP Jaskaur Meena revealed that 25% of the doctor posts were vacant. She said, "They are themselves saying 3-4 children dying is a normal event here. They should ask the parents who are losing their children how they feel, they should find why these children are dying. This is not a political issue, but a humanitarian one. Rajasthan government is not bothered and doctors say that 25% of the post are vacant - what to do?."

She also revealed that the hospital environment is one of infection. Under such circumstances, infant deaths is but natural, she said. She further slammed CM Ashok Gehlot for just giving statements, but not visiting Kota. Kanta Kadam added, "Every bed has 2-3 kids in that hospital. They are celebrating victory in Jharkhand and their homes. Congress is not bothered, no minister has visited here."

Kota infant apathy

Earlier in the day, officials said that fourteen more infants died at the J K Lone hospital taking the number of deaths to 91 this month at the facility. Rajasthan Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galariya said a three-member team comprising Dr Amarjeet Mehta, Dr. Rambabu Sharma, and Dr Sunil Bhatnagar is probing the infant deaths will submit its report in two days following which action will be taken. Earlier, 77 infants had died till December 24 including 10 within 48 hours on December 23-24. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights report too has revealed broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside hospital campus and acute shortage of staff.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are in terminal condition and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports. Moreover, Dr. Amrit Lal Bairwa - head of the pediatrics department has reportedly revealed that three of the five infants were suffering from severe birth asphyxia, while the other two infants suffered severe infection, resulting in their deaths within 24-48 hours.

