Three Booked For Ink Attack Threat, Instagram Reel Against Minister Chandrakant Patil

Two persons were booked for threatening an ink attack on Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil, who incidentally wore a face shield while attending a function in Pimpri Chinchwad here on Saturday.

The action was taken based on a social media message against Patil, on whom ink was thrown recently over his statement that social reformers Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule "begged" for funds rather than depending on government grants to run educational institutions.

Nationalist Congress Party functionary Vikas Lole and one Dashrath Patil have been booked by Sangvi police in Pimpri Chinchwad under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (B) (statements conducing to public mischief), an official said.

They have been booked for threatening to throw ink on Patil during his visit to Pawanathadi Jatra here, the official added.

One person was booked by Kothrud police for allegedly making objectionable comments about Patil on social media.

The person has been charged under relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act based on an Instagram reel, the Kothrud police station official said.

Meanwhile, Patil's close aide said the minister put on a face shield as has been advised by a doctor to protect eyes from any kind of infection.

