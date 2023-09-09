Three Labourers Killed After Soil Caves In On Them At Construction Site In Ahmedabad

Three labourers, among them a woman, were killed after they were trapped under a heap of soil that caved in on them at the construction site of a building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm at the construction site of a multi-storey building in Naroda locality of the city, an official said.

Three labourers, among them a woman, died after a portion of the soil, which was dug up for the basement of the residential building, caved in on them, inspector S J Bhatia of Naroda police station said.

There were around 25 labourers working at the site at the time of the incident. The soil had moistened due to the recent rainfall in the city, he said.

A rescue team pulled out the victims and rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the official said.