Three Months After Quitting Congress, Jaiveer Shergill Joins BJP As National Spokesperson

After quitting the Congress party in the month of August, former national spokesperson of the party Jaiveer Shergill on Friday, December 2 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has joined the saffron party as its new national spokesperson.

Shergill on August 24 left the Congress party and said the decision-making is no longer done for the public benefit and that Congress makes decisions for self-serving individuals who are indulged in sycophancy. He also said he had been trying to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the past year.

Other than Shergill, the BJP appointed former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former MP Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive. Also, Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive.

‘Congress under influence of self-serving individuals’

Explaining the reason for leaving the party fold, Shergill earlier said, "The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," Shergill said in his letter.