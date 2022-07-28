Three More Rajya Sabha MPs Including AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta Suspended

Three more Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended from the Upper House for creating a ruckus and disrupting the proceedings of the Monsoon session. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Pathak and Independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan have been expelled for the remainder of the week, taking the total number of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs to 23.

On Tuesday, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct'. The MPs were suspended from the Upper House of the Parliament for the remaining part of the week after they reached the well of the House protesting and demanding discussion on the issues of inflation and the recent GST rate hike.

On Wednesday, AAP's Sanjay Singh was expelled for throwing papers at the Rajya Sabha chair. Singh stated that he had demanded a discussion under Rule 267 on the Gujarat hooch tragedy and was 'forced to throw papers' after his request was denied.

The suspended MPs from Rajya Sabha are:

Sushmita Dev, AITC Mausam Noor, AITC Shanta Chhetri, AITC Dola Sen, AITC Santanu Sen, AlTC Abhi Ranjan Biswar, AITC Nadimul Haque, AITC Hamamed Abdulla, DMK B Lingaiah Yadav, TRS AA Rahim, CPI (M) Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS S Kalyanasundaram, DMK R Girranjan, DMK NR Elango, DMK V Sivadasan, CPI (M) M Shanmugam, DMK Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS Sandosh Kumar P. , CPI Dr. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK Sanjay Singh, AAP Sushil Kumar Gupta, AAP Sandeep Pathak, AAP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Independent

On Monday, July 25, four Congress MPs were expelled from the Lok Sabha for the duration of the Monsoon Session due to their disruptive behaviour. Following their suspension, the Lok Sabha members Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan continued to demonstrate at Gate 1 of the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Parliament proceedings disrupted over 'Rashtrapatni' row

Noisy scenes in the Parliament continued on Thursday as BJP members strongly protested against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni". The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm and Rajya Sabha was till 2 pm as BJP demanded an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi over the shocking insult to India's first-ever woman tribal President.

Amid the controversy, an urgent meeting of senior party leaders has been called by Sonia Gandhi in the CPP office. Meanwhile, Chowdhary has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the House.

Attempting to justify his remark, the Congress MP said, "There is no question of apologising to BJP. Who is BJP? I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'. I was looking for the reporter. First I said Rashtrapati, and then in same line Rashtrapatni. Why apologise, it was a mistake."