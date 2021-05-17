Three Top TMC Leaders Arrested In Narada Case; Mamata Reaches CBI Office To Protest

In a strong crackdown in the Narada sting case, the CBI has now arrested two more TMC MLAs- Madan Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee hours after it arrested top leader Firhad Hakim. This comes after the three TMC leaders were called to the CBI office along with former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee for questioning in the 2014 Narada sting tapes case. Shortly after, Hakim claimed that he has been arrested by the CBI without any prior notice.

Now, in the latest development, the other three TMC leaders have also been arrested by the CBI. All four above-mentioned TMC leaders who were called into questioning today served as ministers in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet when the tapes were allegedly made in 2014. The action comes as the central probe agency is likely to file its charge sheet in the sting tapes case, as per sources.

Mamata Banerjee reaches CBI office as top TMC leaders face arrest in Narada sting case.

Mamata reaches CBI office

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached the CBI Office with the TMC workers demanding the release of her leaders. Outside the office Advocate, Anindo Raut said, "I have heard CM Mamata Banerjee telling the officials that there is no rule that without the speaker's & State govt's permission one can arrest state officials. You have to arrest me (Mamata) if you arrest my officials."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has clarified that he had invoked his powers under Articles 163 and 164 of the Constitution to consent to the CBI prosection. His statement read, "After the CBI had made a request and made available entire documentation relevant to the case to the honourable governor and he invoked his powers under Article 163 and 164 of the Constitution, being the competent authority to accord such sanction".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the CBI office

The Narada sting tapes, made public before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2016, had recorded TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs allegedly receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours. The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News portal. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March 2017.