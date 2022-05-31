Amid the run-up to the Thrikkakara Assembly by-poll in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan on Monday alleged that the Left Democratic Front is backing the controversial Popular Front of India (PFI). Making strong claims, Satheesan said that the former ministers of the LDF are holding meetings with PFI leaders ahead of the bypoll. Further slamming the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, Satheesan said that the LDF is “pleasing communalism” in the state.

LoP VD Satheesan alleged that the ruling LDF was backing the PFI in ‘spreading hatred’ and added that the government was unwilling to take action against the controversial group over its actions. “Why were PFI leaders allowed to hold a rally in Alappuzha city, where they raised objectionable slogans? This is because former ministers of LDF are in talks with those PFI leaders in Thrikkakara constituency,” Satheesan alleged.

Further emphasising his claims, the Congress leader said, “the rally was allowed by LDF. That is why strict action cannot be taken against them. It is a dangerous move. LDF is pleasing communalism. Hatred and poison are being spread here.” His comments came in light of the PFI leader Yahya Thangal’s arrest in connection with the Alappuzha hate slogan case, where he made derogatory comments about the Kerala High Court judges.

Congress confident of winning Thrikkakara bypoll

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Satheesan expressed confidence that the Congress-UDF alliance was set to win the upcoming bypoll. “We are confident right from the day when the day of elections was announced. The UDF candidate will cross the majority mark. Our party is prepared to prevent fraudulent voting. Legal action will be taken against the officials who support it,” he said. Satheesan further slammed the CPI(M) government in the state alleging ‘fraudulent voting’ methods in the polls. He demanded legal action against the ‘unaccounted votes’ being done.

It is pertinent to note that the highly anticipated Thrikkakara Assembly by-poll in Kerala’s Ernakulam district will be held on Tuesday. The election comes after weeks of intense campaigning by both the Left and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). It is pertinent to note that all three alliances, the ruling LDF, the UDF and the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) all enter the polls as the main political outfits in the contest.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI