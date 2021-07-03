Thrissur Mayor Lodges Plaint With Kerala DGP For Not Receiving Salute, Alleges Disrespect

Thrissur Mayor MK Varghese has lodged a complaint with the Kerala DGP over allegedly not receiving a salute from the state's police officers and accused the cops of disrespecting him by 'showing their backs' to him. As per reports, the Thrissur Mayor penned a letter to the state's police chief claiming that the police officers saluted the ministers and MLAs but not the Mayor who is reportedly ranked above them as per protocol.

Thrissur Mayor complaints to Kerala DGP over salute

In his letter to the Kerala Police chief Anil Kant, MK Varghese claimed that he had noticed the attitude of the police officers before he assumed office and sought clarification on the matter, local media reports stated. Further, MK Varghese said that the mayors were elected through a democratic process and noted that they weren't valued below other positions adding that the complaint was raised for the sake of the future mayors and not just for himself.

"But, unfortunately, nobody is showing any respect to Mayors. While others in power positions are respected, the presence of Mayors is ignored in majority of occasions," he told a local media channel. "There is no need to respect Varghese as an individual. But respect should be shown to the position-Mayor," he added.

A former Air Force official himself, Thrissur Mayor MK Varghese contested the civic body elections and was offered the role of mayor for two years by the LDF. As per local media reports, the Thrissur Range DIG has been asked to look into MK Varghese's complaint.

Police sources, however, explained that the Mayor should be saluted only during the programmes being held within the Corporation limit, as per rules, as per PTI. Meanwhile, Kerala Police Officers' Association (KPOA) made it clear that the State protocol manual clearly stated that who should be saluted and on which occasions.