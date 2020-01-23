'Thuglak' Set To Republish Relevant And Related Sections Of 1971 Edition Amid Controversy

The editor of Thuglak, the magazine caught in the middle of a storm in Tamil Nadu over Rajinikanth's comments has stated that the magazine will be reprinting 'relevant' sections of the 1971 edition in the upcoming edition.

READ: Trouble For Rajinikanth? Pro-Tamil Group Files Complaint At Coimbatore Against The Actor

Set to be reprinted

Many ask for reprinting of the 1971 Thuglak to bring our what Thuglak published about Salem. The entire edition need not be reprinted. We are thinking of printing the parts relevant to Salem in the coming Thuglak issue. — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 22, 2020

In a tweet on Wednesday, S Gurumurthy, the editor said the magazine has been asked to reprint the 1971 edition which states the description of the events in Salem. He went on to add that the entire edition will not be reprinted and only certain relevant sections will be reprinted.

The magazine was caught in the middle of a storm after Rajinikanth made remarks on Periyar at an event celebrating 50 years of Thuglak magazine. He said that Periyar conducted a rally where the naked picture of Lord Rama and Sita were decorated with garlands tied with slippers. He further went on to say that this particular edition of Thuglak magazine was banned by the DMK then, however, people still went on to buy the magazine in the black market for a higher price.

READ: Trouble for Rajinikanth? Pro-Tamil group files complaint at Coimbatore against the actor

The remarks caused an eruption and the actor has faced heavy backlash, with many political parties and prominent citizens asking him to apologize. However, Rajini, has come out and refused to apologize for the remarks, stating " I did not say anything that did not occur. I only said what I heard and things that appeared in magazines. Sorry, I will not express regret or apologise."

AIADMK leader, Sellur K Raju said that the remarks were on an incident that took place 50 years ago and uncalled for. "The remarks made by Rajinikanth were not at all needed. A statement which was made 50 years ago need not be raked up today. Periyar was an anti-caste crusader. He fought various other social evils. Today, how did Rajinikanth's daughter get married for the second time? All of this happened only because of his initiatives. So it is not correct to belittle Periyar", he said.

READ: Sorry, I Will Not Apologize: Rajikanth Amid Protests Over Controversial Remark On Periyar

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin asked the actor to be careful with what he says and that he was an actor and not a politician.

READ: Pro-Tamil Group Approaches Madras HC Against Rajinikanth On The Periyar Row