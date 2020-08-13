Assam: Demand Grows To Oust Debolal Gorlosa From NCHAC; CM, Governor Brought Into The Loop

In an unprecedented development emerging out of the oldest autonomous council of the country, the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, a former CEM and an ex-MLA have separately written to the Governor and the Chief Minister, not to allow the sitting Chief Executive Member of the council Debolal Gorlosa to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day. Terrorist-turned-politician Debolal Gorlosa is a key accused in a number of cases including abduction for ransom, murder, and even sedition. The demand comes at a time when the state government headed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has allowed prosecution sanction against the sitting CEM on sedition charges.

Former CEM of NCHAC, Debojit Thaosen, who has written to the Governor and the Chief Minister said on Wednesday, "The Government of Assam has given prosecution sanction against Debolal Gorlosa on crimes like the murder of Purnendu Langthasa and Nindu Langthasa and for waging war against the Union of India under section 121 IPC. How can such a person hoist the tricolour?"

Read Debojit Thaosen's representation here:

'The government should act'

The same concern has also been raised by former MLA of Haflong constituency, Samarjit Haflongbar. He said, "Debolal Gorlosa has been chargesheeted in the murder of Purnendu Langthasa and Nindu Langthasa along with prosecution sanction for sedition. He is immoral so we don't expect him to step down, but the government should act and remove him immediately."

Here is the ex-MLA's letter:

Moreover, during the last Independence Day celebrations, Debolal Gorlosa justified the killing of Purnendu Langthasa and Nindu Langthasa in his speech. It may be mentioned that there are also several allegations against Debolal Gorlosa which include running the NC Hills Autonomous Council in a mafia-style. In a recent allegation, he is also into coal trading in the name of his wife.

Apart from illegal coal trading and mining, under his direct patronage illegal stone and sand mining has increased manifold in the district. Interestingly, despite prosecution sanction under Section 121 of IPC, the state government is not removing him from the post for mysterious reasons. The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, has remained a mute spectator in regards to Debolal Gorlosa and has so far refrained from making any statement in this regard.

