'Tickets Sold To Mafias': AAP Workers Claim After local Neta Stir Against Denial Of Ticket

In a shocking incident, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader named Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed the tower of Shastri Park in Delhi alleging that his documents were not returned after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming elections, scheduled for December 4. Several AAP workers and supporters who stood around the tower spoke to Republic and alleged that tickets are being sold for crores of rupees to goons and mafias.

One of the AAP workers said, "Kejriwal used to say that he was an honest leader. He is the CM of Delhi, I don’t want to protest against him, but at least give his (Hasan's) documents back. He will do whatever he wishes, maybe fight (election) as an independent, but they should give his papers back."

Another AAP worker, said, "When we ask them (AAP) about giving us tickets from other places, they say ‘We can’t give you because Muslims are not there’. So give us from our place. They have also taken my original papers... They say ‘will give the ticket to those whose name will come out of the survey’. But when did the survey happen? Nobody knows the candidate. They gave him the ticket because of his father."

'If we know how to make you win, we know how to defeat you': AAP worker to CM

A woman AAP worker said that she is in AAP since Anna campaigned. "We went from house to house to campaign for the AAP. But today we got to know that tickets are being bought by giving crores of rupees. Goons and mafias are given tickets. Go to any ward, they have given tickets to goons. No good candidate or honest person has been given a ticket."

"If there are three wards, only one (AAP) worker has been given a ticket, and the rest two (tickets) are sold... I want to say to Kejriwal that if we know how to make you win, then we know how to defeat you," she told Republic.

'They are not honest, they are thieves'

A man who claimed to have joined the AAP after leaving Congress said that the Muslim voters are large in number in the region but still no one from the community was given a ticket. "No Muslim was given a ticket. They ignored everyone and gave a ticket to someone whom nobody knows."

"If Kejriwal is honest, why is he taking Delhi's tax money to Punjab and now Gujarat for elections? They are not honest, they are thieves… I left congress and joined AAP, but when I entered the AAP, I realised it’s a centre of corruption," the man added.

Notably, speaking to Republic TV, the AAP leader who claimed the transmission tower said, "I don't have anything against AAP. I am just asking for my right. When I'll get my papers, I'll climb down. I am fighting for my right." He then got down after the authorities worked for his safety and convinced him with one official even climbing all the way up. He alleged that tickets were being sold for Rs 2-3 crore.