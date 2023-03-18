'Ties Intact': Delhi L-G Look To Bury Hatchet Amid Tussle Kejriwal Raises 'little Things'

Amid the ongoing tussle and strained relations with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday stated that the "dignity of speech" has been shattered in the past few days but asserted that the relationship will remain intact.

On being asked about the "soured" relations with CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Vidhan Sabha, LG Saxena shared his view in a poetic manner, "There is no doubt, the dignity of speech has been hurt in the last few days. Roz girate hai patte mere phir bhi tootate nahi hawaon se rishte mere (Although the tree sheds its leaves every day its relation with the wind is not severed", the Delhi LG said.

LG Saxena asserted his relations will remain intact with the government and added "It's our government. How can our relations deteriorate!"

In a separate interaction with the media, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal responded to Saxena's remark and said that democracy should be respected. He said, "These are small things. Democracy should be respected. If two crore people have elected a government then it should be allowed to work. It's not right if you do not let the government work and put obstacles before it."

Kejriwal added that their government is being harassed in order to prevent them from functioning. 'However, the AAP government is doing good work overcoming all those obstacles which are being acknowledged by the people of the country and Delhi,' he added.

It is pertinent to mention, from the time VK Saxena took over the office, he had a rocky relationship with the current elected dispensation-- the AAP government. The LG office and AAP regime have attacked each other over a range of issues from MCD polls to the recent arrest of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in an alleged liquor policy scam. Kejriwal has raised questions on the LG Saxena's locus standi to interfere in the state government's works and bypass it by taking independent decisions.

In view of the worsening relations between the LG and Chief Minister, the weekly meetings on Friday between the two were started with an aim of coordination. However, the scheduled meetings were disrupted with tensions rising and have also been discontinued.