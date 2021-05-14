Tikait Counters Haryana CM's COVID Jibe On Farmers' Protests: 'Govt Failed, So Blaming Us'

Indulging in blame-game, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday countered Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's plea to suspend farmers' protests by claiming 'Govt has failed and blaming us'. Tikait questioned whether COVID was spreading only due to their protests. He added that if the CM had issues with farmers protesting he should arrange for vaccines, testing and hospital beds.

Tikait: 'Govt failed, so blaming us'

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "According to him (Khattar), COVID is spreading from our protests only? What about elections in WB and UP? Govt has failed and he is blaming us. We are fully secured, if he has a problem, he should increase hospital, beds, and vaccines.

Reiterating his demand to roll back Farm Bills, he added, "He (Khattar) should initiate talks with farmers and take those bills back. He is now busy collecting data in villages. We are ready for the vaccination, where are his teams? The govt has failed to even provide oxygens to people."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the community to suspend their dharnas for the time being given the COVID-19 situation in the country. Urging farmers to resume their protests once the COVID situation was under control, Khattar stated that those who were attending the protests were bringing back the virus to the interiors of their villages. "If they wish to restart these dharnas once the situation is under control, they are free to do so," PTI quoted Khattar as saying on Thursday in a conference.

On May 1, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that if he gets a 'guarantee' that the pandemic will end if farmers' protest is called off, he will do so. Currently, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing a plea demanding suspension of the farmers' protests at Delhi borders amid COVID-19 surge. The plea seeks directions to remove protestors from Delhi and its borders and to issue guidelines to States/UTs to stop protests till the end of the pandemic.

Farmers protests

Taking a political twist to the protests, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.