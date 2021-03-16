'Tikait Exposed', Says BJP's Bagga As BKU Leader Campaigns For TMC In Kolkata & Nandigram

BJP leader Tejinder Singh Bagga lashed out at Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait as he kicked off the farmers' campaign in poll-bound West Bengal and openly extended his support to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Bagga shared a video of Trinamool MP Dola Sen welcoming Tikait at the Kolkata Airport and vowing to support the movement led by the farmers' union in the city. The BJP leader claimed that Sen handed over data on Nandigram to Tikait and said she won't share the stage with him but will provide 'full background support'.

The BKU leader who had touted his timely visit to the state as an attempt to "understand the grievances of the farming community in Bengal" held a Mahapanchayat in Kolkata on Saturday, thundering the Trinamool's slogan 'Khela Hobe!'. Tikait slammed the Modi government over the loss of 300 protestors in the past 108 days. He asked Bengal farmers to not come to Delhi and but protest in their poll-bound state, to defeat the BJP.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held two meetings in Bengal's Nandigram, and Kolkata on March 12-13 to talk about MSP and other farm-related issues. A day after addressing campaigning for Mamata Banerjee and against the BJP, Tikait said the farmers' agitation will possibly stretch up to November or December this year.

Farmers' election plans

Farmers have formed 5 teams to visit poll-bound teams - Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu to hold talks with farmers and urge them to not vote for the BJP. Centre-farmers' talks stalled after 11 rounds of talks as farmers continue to demand repeal of the laws and the government proposing for suspending the implementation of the three laws for one and a half years. Protests continue at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur for 108 days now.