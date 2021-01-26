Tikait Says Delhi Police 'forced' Farmers Towards Red Fort, Barricaded Designated Route

As the national capital witnesses unprecedented anarchy amidst the farmers' tractor rally, Bhartiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Rakesh Tikait shifted the blame onto the Delhi Police claiming that they were left with no choice since the Police had 'barricaded the designated routes.'

On being asked about the shocking breach of Red Fort, Tikat said, "Farmers are only going wherever the route is. The Delhi Police has sent them there. The farmers were stopped from going into the designated route."

Moreover, the leader also alleged that people from political parties were trying to 'malign' the farmers' agitation. "We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation. The police has made all the mistake. The police have blocked the path, where would the farmers go then?"

We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation: Rakesh Tikait, Spox, BKU, when asked that there are allegations that protests have gone out of the hands of farmer leaders pic.twitter.com/LRwPnFz2Xx — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Read: Farmers Invade Iconic Red Fort & Plant Own Flag; Shocking Violence Witnessed Across Delhi

Read: Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Turns Blind Eye; Says 'rally Peaceful' As Violence Grips Delhi

Farmers breach Red Fort, hoist flags

Earlier in the day, shock gripped the nation as the farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day within the national capital turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route unleashing anarchy.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM after the Republic Day Parade. Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers with the Delhi Police spearheading into action unleashing tear gas and trying to reign the situation in control.

However, the situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium.

While, farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked by Delhi Police to coordinate with the police during the rally, they have not yet issued any statement on the violence. Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi have been temporarily closed as farmers atop their tractors make their way into Central Delhi.

Read: Congress Blames BJP As Violent Farmers' Protest Rocks Delhi; Says 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

Read: Farmers Protest: Entry, Exit Gates Of Over 10 Delhi Metro Stations Temporarily Closed