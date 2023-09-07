‘Till Bhakts Are Alive...': Smriti Irani Attacks Stalin Jr Over Sanatan Dharma Remark

Amid the ongoing row over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son Udhyanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma, Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday attacked Stalin Jr and said that no one can challenge 'Sanatan Dharma', till bhakts (devotees) are alive. The Union minister’s response came in wake of the controversy that erupted after Udhayanidhi compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like 'Malaria and Dengue' and called for its 'eradication'.

Speaking at an event during Janmashtami Mahotsav in Gujarat’s Dwarka, Irani said, “Our voices must reach those people who challenged 'Sanatan Dharma'. Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our 'dharma' and faith…”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched their attack on the DMK leader and slammed the Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, for supporting Udhyanidhi’s statement against Sanatan Dharma.

Taking a jibe at the newly formed anti-BJP alliance I.N.D.I.A, Amit Shah said, "These people have talked about Sanatan Dharma for vote bank appeasement. They have insulted (Sanatan Dharma)." Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that when Udhayanidhi Stalin made the derogatory comment against Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu was present at the event and did not protest.

What did Udhyanidhi said?

Udhayanidhi Stalin during a public address on September 2 made some contentious comments on Sanatan Dharma, evoking massive criticism from the BJP. "I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that. Few things cannot be opposed and needs to be abolished only,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son said during his speech.

"We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatan, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against Social Justice and equality," he added.