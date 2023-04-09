Till Time One Toes Gandhi Family Line: BJP Slams Congress Over Alka Lamba's Swipe At Pawar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on Congress after Alka Lamba for lashed out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his remark made on the opposition parties' demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe in the Adani issue. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that till the time one toes the line of Gandhi family, they are an ally. But if one disagrees with them, they are insulted.

Taking on Pawar, while sharing an image claimed to be of Sharad Pawar sitting with Gautam Adani, Congress leader Alka Lamba had posted on her Twitter handle in Hindi, saying that scared and greedy people are today singing the praises of dictatorial power due to their personal interests. Rahul Gandhi is fighting alone for the people of this country against the capitalist thieves as well as with the watchman who protects them.

When asked by the BJP, whether the statement given by her is the Congress party's official statement, Lamba responded through a tweet, "No, this is Not the Congress's opinion on Mr Pawar, check the party's handle for that. I am a Congress worker and my tweets are my independent views on my personal handle."

She added that she is only responsible and accountable for her tweets as there is democracy in her party and everyone has the right to express their views.

To this, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia responded by saying, "Tweets and statements made by the Congress leaders reflect the mindset of the party. Till the time you toe the line of Gandhi family, you’re an ally. But if you decide to exercise your right to disagree with them, you will be insulted and called names."

The fresh political statements from both the BJP and the Congress leader has fuelled another political faceoff.