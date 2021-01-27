'Time For A Nationalist Collective Is Now,' Announces Arnab Goswami; Details Coming

On a day that unprecedented violence rocked the national capital of India on Republic Day, with more than 300 injured and protesters planting another flag atop Red Fort, Editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami, announced that it is time for a Nationalist Collective. He said that details about the same will be out in the next 24 hours, and that the group will be a completely non-political group. Arnab also said that the narrative to make India a superpower should be in the hands of the people, adding "Nationalist Collective will be a group of all right-thinking Indians and professions, media, activists."

'The time for a #NationalistCollective is now': Arnab Goswami makes an announcement, more details in the next 24 hours.



— Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021

Backing Arnab, Goa Chronicle chief editor Savio Rodrigues said, "Nationalist Collective is very necessary. This is not based on political ground. We love India. Look at what is happening around. There is a deliberate attempt to cause socio-economic damage to our country. This anarchy must stop, we must come together as one and fight this. The nationalist must come together as one because there are foreign forces against us."

He added, "There is an imminent need for a Nationalist Collective. What you see happening for the last several months is an attempt by forces inside and outside India to create chaos and anarchy."

— Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021

On this, Sanju Verma - National Spokesperson, BJP said - "Nationalist Collective is a great term because it seeks to bind all like-minded nationalists, thank you for saying it in as many words."

