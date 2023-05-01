'Tin Tigada Kaam Bigada': Maharashtra CM Shinde Slams MVA Amid Divide Over CM Face

As Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remains divided over Chief Minister's face for the next assembly elections in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a jibe at the coalition and said, "Teen tigada, kaam bigada". The term loosely translates to 'When ominous three come together, work gets spoiled'. The MVA is a political alliance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Congress.

On rift in MVA over CM's face, Eknath Shinde said, "MVA is going through Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada. There is a competition in MVA to become CM. This is in the hands of people. Nothing happens by just saying. We have to work for it, we are working towards development. We will continue working for the people and they can continue their politics."

MVA rift, faceoff over CM Face

The cracks in MVA widened after NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patil claimed that the next Chief Minister would be from his party. He also claimed that Sharad Pawar's party will emerge as the single largest party in the 2024 Assembly elections in the state.

"I am satisfied that the people have accepted that the next chief minister will be from the Nationalist Congress Party. I am sure that our party will emerge as the single largest party in the coming elections," he said.

However, Congress rebutted Patil's statement and said that the grand old party does not daydream. "We have neglected those claims. That is not the issue for today, Congress don't watch mungerilal ke sapne (Congress does not daydream)," Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole said.

This is not the first time that the split between MVA leaders has come out in the open. Recently, NCP leader Ajit Pawar voiced disapproval of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On being asked about the controversy, the former Maharashtra Deputy CM recalled how Yashwantrao Chavan, the first chief minister of Maharashtra, handled criticism with maturity.